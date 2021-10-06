SWEATER WEATHER: A cooler weather pattern is setting up today, bring frosty conditions by tonight -Briana

Temperatures will be in the 30s by Thursday morning.

by Briana Bermensolo

A passing cold front will bring scattered showers and clouds this morning. Then, expect sunshine and cooler temperatures this afternoon. Today will be mostly sunny and cool through the weekend. We will see frost potential every morning to finish the week.

