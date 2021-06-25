Sweltering heat leads Pasco to re-open water fountains, distribute bottles at Volunteer Park

Courtesy: City of Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — City leaders are set up at Volunteer Park to distribute free water bottles to aid the public with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the next several days.

According to a press release by the City of Pasco, this initiative is possible because of a generous donation from Paradise Water. Their contribution of 1,000 water bottles helped city officials set up a self-serve water bottle filling station at the park along with complimentary 16-ounce water bottles.

Additionally, the City’s Facilities Division is ensuring that water fountains in all Pasco parks will be available and running for public use as temperatures extend above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Considering the severity of heat across the region, the City of Pasco wants to ensure that community members can stay hydrated. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to persist through the next several days with the possibility of extending through next week.

“We hope all those who need water during this heat take advantage of the free water bottles,” said City Manager Dave Zabell. “My thanks to Paradise Water for the donation and helping the Pasco community.”

Community organizations have built water stations throughout the Tri-Cities to aid those in need. For more information on those efforts, click here.

