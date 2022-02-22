Tacoma resident arrested, transported to Ellensburg for allegedly defrauding local bank & Colorado victim

by Dylan Carter

Augie Martin/CNN

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Joint investigations between law enforcement across the Western United States ended with the arrest of a Tacoma, WA resident accused of taking out a line of credit using the information of someone residing in Colorado.

According to the Ellensburg Police Department, Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reached out on February 1 about an investigation into bank fraud in their jurisdiction. The victim claimed that a $60,000 home equity line of credit was established using his name at an Ellensburg branch of their bank.

Upon the early stages of the EPD investigation, detectives learned that the suspect allegedly used this victim’s name and false identification to illegally withdraw money and issue checks for other people.

READ: Proposed bill would help Central Washington law enforcement fight the opioid epidemic

This same suspect is accused of using a fraudulent ID to cash and deposit the cashier checks at different banks across Western Washington and Oregon.

EPD detectives established a plan to catch the suspect if he tried to commit these fraudulent transactions once again. On February 11, investigators say he was caught red-handed and subsequently arrested in Western Washington.

The suspect, since identified as 45-year-old Aaron McKay of Tacoma, was transported back to Ellensburg to be booked into the Kittitas County Jail. Detectives submitted recommendations that he be charged for identity theft, theft 1st degree, financial fraud, and forgery.

RELATED: ‘It’s very frustrating:’ Tri-Cities victims of alleged Yakima contractor scam speak out

In the wake of this incident and others like it across the country, the Ellensburg Police Department offered the following comments:

Financial fraud schemes continue to become more complex. This serves as a good reminder to keep a close eye on your banking accounts and your credit history. You can get a free copy of your credit report each year to make sure someone has not opened an account in your name at annualcreditreport.com.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Ellensburg extradite suspect from Hawaii for distributing drugs that killed two young men

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.