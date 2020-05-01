Tagaris Winery opens Employee Relief Fund, plus takeaway meals to help local farmers

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris in Richland had to temporarily lay off 18 employees due to the restaurant’s closure so they’ve created an Employee Relief Fund to help those staff members until they can come back.

To raise money for this fund, they’re taking 10% from all wine purchases and $25 off of every $100 purchased in gift cards. So far, they’ve raised over $10,000.

Head Chef Josh DuQuist expressed, “we’re here for you guys, we care, we are family.”

He and his sous chef are back to work and are taking on a new venture, Tagaris Takeaway Meals.

Starting this week, they’re offering takeaway meals that are created with ingredients supplied by local farmers and growers who are unable to sell their products directly to the public.

Tagaris Takeaway Meals are a 4-course dinner that serves two people for $70. Every week, they’ll offer two new options like Spanish Paella or Chicken Puttanesca.

Orders can be placed by Wednesday at 2 p.m. for pick up on Friday or Saturday of that week. You can order online at TagarisWines.com or call (509) 628-0020.