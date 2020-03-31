‘Take the corona back you ******’: Yakima police investigate racist graffiti at Asian buffet

Photo courtesy of Brandon Couchman

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating the vandalization of a local Asian buffet after someone left spray-painted racist graffiti on their wall.

Police were called about 12:45 p.m. Monday to reports that the Minado Buffet, 501 N. Front St. had been vandalized. The buffet serves a variety of Japanese, Chinese and Korean foods.

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said officers found graffiti containing an ethnic slur against people of Chinese descent.

“Take the corona back, you [ethnic slur],” the graffiti reportedly said.

Seely said police are investigating the case as potential malicious harassment.

