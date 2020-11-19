Tamaki family offers $125,000 in grants to Yakima non-profits to help COVID-19 response

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: The Blaine and Preciosa Tamaki Foundation

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Blaine and Preciosa Tamaki Foundation donated $100,000 earlier this year to Yakima-area non-profits to help with COVID-19 relief; now they’re looking to award an additional $125,000.

The foundation is run by longtime Yakima attorney Blaine Tamaki, his wife Preciosa Tamaki and their daughter, Briana Tamaki; their goal is to give out $2 million to $4 million dollars over the next four years.

“We really hope to generate good will and hope, especially during these tough times,” Briana Tamaki said. “We hope, as well, that we can push towards our vision of creating a more just and inclusive community.”

Previous grant recipients include:

Generating Hope: Noah’s Ark Project — $7,500

Familia Unidas por la Justicia — $7,500

Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley — $10,000

Henry Beauchamp Community Center — $2,500

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Yakima County — $4,500

La Casa Hogar — $7,500

Northwest Harvest — $15,000

Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) Food Bank of Washington — $2,500

Rod’s House — $2,500

Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission — $1,000

Yakima Community Foundation — $10,000

Yakima Pride — $1,000

Yakima Schools Foundation — $10,000

Yakima Union Gospel Mission — $2,500

Yakima Valley College Foundation — $10,000

Yakima Valley Japanese Tahoma Cemetery Project — $10,000

Eligible applicants include Yakima-area 501(c)3 nonprofits that are, “aligned with causes related to diversity, education, youth, health and/or income inequality.”

Applications can be found here and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

