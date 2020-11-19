Tamaki family offers $125,000 in grants to Yakima non-profits to help COVID-19 response
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Blaine and Preciosa Tamaki Foundation donated $100,000 earlier this year to Yakima-area non-profits to help with COVID-19 relief; now they’re looking to award an additional $125,000.
The foundation is run by longtime Yakima attorney Blaine Tamaki, his wife Preciosa Tamaki and their daughter, Briana Tamaki; their goal is to give out $2 million to $4 million dollars over the next four years.
“We really hope to generate good will and hope, especially during these tough times,” Briana Tamaki said. “We hope, as well, that we can push towards our vision of creating a more just and inclusive community.”
Previous grant recipients include:
- Generating Hope: Noah’s Ark Project — $7,500
- Familia Unidas por la Justicia — $7,500
- Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley — $10,000
- Henry Beauchamp Community Center — $2,500
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Yakima County — $4,500
- La Casa Hogar — $7,500
- Northwest Harvest — $15,000
- Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) Food Bank of Washington — $2,500
- Rod’s House — $2,500
- Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission — $1,000
- Yakima Community Foundation — $10,000
- Yakima Pride — $1,000
- Yakima Schools Foundation — $10,000
- Yakima Union Gospel Mission — $2,500
- Yakima Valley College Foundation — $10,000
- Yakima Valley Japanese Tahoma Cemetery Project — $10,000
Eligible applicants include Yakima-area 501(c)3 nonprofits that are, “aligned with causes related to diversity, education, youth, health and/or income inequality.”
Applications can be found here and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
