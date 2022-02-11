BAKER CITY, Ore. — Please be advised that traffic is closed on the westbound lanes of I-84 from La Grande to Ontario after a truck carrying hazardous material tipped over and poured onto the side of the roadway.

According to an emergency alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), all traffic is closed at the westbound exit (302) of I-84 at Baker City. ODOT is also informing the public that the Ontario exit (374) is closed because of this same incident.

Traffic is heavily congested and backed up for several like on I-84 at La Grande, OR.

According to their most recent update, ODOT and hazmat crews are waiting for a tanker truck to transfer all remaining material out of the truck that crashed near milepost 219.

It’s unclear how long this will take, so ODOT is preparing for the westbound lane to be closed through the evening.

Since there are no viable detour routes available, transportation officials suggest that commuters be wary of their GPS navigation. They have received numerous reports of GPS navigation leading people to unserviced, remote forest roads in the area.

Keep up with TripCheck.com for continuous updates on Oregon road conditions. You may also call 511 or 1-800-977-6368. If you are outside of Oregon, the line to call is 503-588-2941.

