Target donates dozens of hand sanitizer bottles to Richland PD

Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash. — For police officers, getting your hands dirty comes with the territory.

Target’s Richland store is helping them keep their hands clean when it matters most — during a global pandemic.

Earlier this month, a staff member at the store reached out to the Richland Police Department to ask if they needed anything like snacks, water or cleaning products.

RPD spokeswoman Cerise Peck said restaurants in the community have been graciously feeding the department, but they told the staff member one thing they could use was hand sanitizer.

On Saturday, Target donated a box of 48 hand sanitizer bottles for officers to use on the go.

Cerise said the department is grateful for all the contributions they’ve received during this crisis.

