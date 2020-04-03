Target limiting number of people inside stores

Starting Saturday, April 4, Target will be limiting the number of people allowed inside its stores.

“It’s important that our guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably. So beginning April 4, Target will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage,” the company said in a statement.

If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store when room is available.

“It’s another step to encourage social distancing, on top of the signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at our stores,” the company said.

