Target practice turns into wildfire near Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire that has spread more than 1,000 acres on Bureau of Land Management land near I-82 will continue to burn throughout the night, officials told KAPP-KVEW.

Officials say the initial report is that the fire near Benton City started from people shooting at targets with guns; a ricochet caused a spark that started the fire.

There have not been any civilian or firefighter injuries at this time, according to Fire Capt. Scott Hawley with Benton County Fire District 2. Hawley is the incident commander of the Gibbon Road Fire, the name given to the incident.

Multiple agencies are working on the fire, including multiple air resources. Officials said the terrain is rough and hard to get through, so the air support is crucial.

Crews continue to work from the air and on the ground. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/jTsMMtIMGp — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) June 1, 2020

No evacuations have been made at this time, but officials say there may be some down the road.

