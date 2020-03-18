Target reserves one hour each Wednesday for elderly and at-risk groups

Target will be reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns. The company will also be closing all stores at 9 p.m. daily to add time for cleaning and restocking.

These temporary new policies will go into effect Wednesday, March 18.

In addition to these changes, Target said it’s fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials. The company plans to continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and ask customers to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.

“Every day, for weeks now, you’ve turned to Target to stock up on supplies as you cope with the impact of the coronavirus,” Target said. “As we continue to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep our stores open and support our team.”

