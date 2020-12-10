Taylor Swift dropping surprise album tonight

CNN by CNN

Chris Pizzello

(CNN) — It’s the holiday season and Taylor Swift has a gift.

The singer announced Thursday that she was dropping her ninth studio album. She shared the news via her verified social media.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern,” she tweeted. “It’s called evermore.”

“Folklore” dropped this summer to both critical and commercial success. According to Swift, “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

Swift also tweeted that the music video for her single “Willow” would also be released at midnight. And she shared the track list for the new album, which includes a song called “Closure.”

“Evermore” features 15 tracks on the standard album, with two bonus tracks on the deluxe edition.