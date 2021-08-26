TBEX North America conference in the Tri-Cities postponed until April 2022

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hundreds of travel writers will not be visiting the Tri-Cities in October for the Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) conference because of the rise in Delta variant COVID-19 cases.

Visit Tri-Cities announced the postponement on Wednesday. The conference has been postponed until April 2022.

RELATED: Hundreds of travel writers plan on coming to the Tri-Cities in October for conference

“Though we are disappointed that this event is being postponed until spring of 2022, the health and safety of TBEX attendees, sponsors and residents of the Tri-Cities is paramount,” said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities.

The conference was expecting 300-400 travel writers to visit the Tri-Cities this October to highlight southeastern Washington.

Novakovich says he’s looking forward to hosting the writers in 2022.

“Spring is a beautiful time of year in our community with arguably some of our best weather,” Novakovich said. “In fact, we now can highlight even more of the Tri-Cities tourism assets and attractions, and we will be able to do so safely.”

RELATED: Tri-Cities will host TBEX North America 2021; nation’s leading travel blogger conference

The conference can generate an online reach of approximately 300 million people, which could increase the Tri-Cities travel economy.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.