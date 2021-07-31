TC Cancer Center, Kadlec Medical Center events canceled due to COVID-19

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Cancer Center and the Kadlec Regional Medical Center have canceled two of their upcoming fundraisers citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a news release.

The cancer center’s Summer BBQ which was originally scheduled for July 31 is now a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bookwalter Winery from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Kadlec Foundation’s Golf Classic scheduled for Aug. 6 is now postponed until Oct. 8.

“It has become increasingly apparent that due to the low vaccination rates in our community, it would be unsafe for us to continue to hold our Saturday event,” said Liz McLaughlin, executive director of the Cancer Center Foundation.

Officials said “the arrival of a safe vaccine brought hope for a return to a more normal life” allowing them to begin planning events in the late summer and fall.

“Unfortunately, the low vaccination rates in our community have created unprecedented stress on our regional healthcare system and continues to put our patients and caregivers at risk,” said Jim Hall, Kadlec’s chief philanthropy officer. “Our ICU remains at critical capacity, which could greatly impact the patients we serve if the need arises for them to seek care.”

Hall added that “it’s been estimated that over 99% of these COVID-hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.”

“This recent surge has shown us at this time it would be best to hold off on holding large scale events in any manner,” Hall said.

