TC Sunrise Rotary Club holds first ‘Treasure Market’ online auction for DIYers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting its first Treasure Market online auction and live event sale. Items up for grabs are perfect for any DIY home improvement project.

Don Pratt’s Construction is donating a wide variety of building supplies including concrete, doors, windows, framing and finishing materials, kitchen and plumbing fixtures and various household décor items. The fundraiser was inspired by the recent passing of Tri-Citian of the Year and honored Rotarian – Don Pratt.

Organizers decided to hold the event after the rotary’s major fundraisers — including See3Slam — were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Money raised through the event goes right back to the TC Sunrise Rotary Club to be invested back into areas of the community in need during the pandemic.

The online auction ends at 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, July 29. Items can be picked up Thursday and Friday, July 30-31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, August 1, a live yard sale event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at 6818 W. Kennewick Ave.

To bid on an item, visit the TC Sunrise Rotary Club Facebook page and comment on the photo you are interested in.

The Tri-Cites Sunrise Rotary Club was founded in 1982 and currently has over 75 active members who generously give their time and money to hold fundraising events and provide hours of volunteer work to the community.