Tri-Cities teen opens thrift store with hopes of helping the homeless

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Tri-Cities teen is wasting no time to pursue her dreams.

19-year-old Jennifer Lopez graduated from Hanford High School in 2019, and has already opened a business in Kennewick — a thrift store with great deals and a special purpose — to help those in need.

“Later on I want to work with the homeless because when I was younger I was like, how do I help homeless people? And now that I can actually do it, I would like to do it,” Lopez told KAPP-KVEW.

Jenny opened her thrift store on Friday, October 16. She hopes to offer free warm clothing to those in need in November and December.

She says her store accepts donations, and that she thoroughly sanitizes the items up for sale.

Jenny’s Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 108 Vista Way in Kennewick.

You can find her store on Facebook, here.