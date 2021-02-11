TC Union Gospel Mission starts extreme weather operations

PASCO, Wash — One local organization is encouraging those without a home to come inside in preparation for this week’s freezing temperatures.

The Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission in Pasco offers clothing, blankets, food, water, community showers and more to people in need.

Chariss Warner, the ministries director, said the “extreme weather operations at both of the facilities allow people to come in and get warmed up.”

“We give them the basic needs,” Warner said. “Our intakes are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week but even when we don’t have those hours, people are welcome.”

Warner added that the cold weather can be helpful for the mission, because it “is an opportunity to get people inside that might not have come in otherwise.”

“If they come inside, we can start establishing that trust to encourage them to stay overnight,” Warner said.

With the pandemic, the operations look a little different.

“In common areas, everyone is required to wear masks and we sanitize every two hours at the bare minimum,” Warner said. “We watch and monitor who enters the building, we take their temperature and if there are symptoms, we send them to the local hospital and get them tested quickly.”

To continue providing for the local homeless population, Warner said the mission needs “cold weather items” like blankets, coats, gloves and non-perishable foods.

“Even something like bottled water is a big deal because you can get really dehydrated in the cold,” Warner said. “Shelf-stable snacks are necessary to get some good food and protein into someone whose been out in this weather.”

The TCUGM accepts donations seven days a week at their Pasco location. To donate online, click here.

