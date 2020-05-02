Teachers surprise Pasco High seniors picking up caps and gowns

PASCO, Wash. — For seniors, the final days of their high school career are looking different than any of them could have imagined. On Friday, teachers in Pasco tried to make sure that they still feel noticed and cared for.

“I got in contact with our admins and they loved the idea,” said Megan Forsythe, a teacher at Pasco High and one of the masterminds behind Friday’s surprise. “We combined our efforts and made it happen.”

Friday was cap and gown pick-up day for Pasco High seniors, but it turned into something more. Teachers gathered – parking spaces apart – to cheer and congratulate their students, waving signs as they drove out of the school parking lot.

“So much of our job is about making those connections and building those positive relationships with kids and we’ve lost that ability” said Jerred Erickson, who teaches 12th grade and also helped with the surprise. “This was just a way to let them know that we’re still there for them.”

The Pasco School District has not yet released a plan for graduation. More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“We hope for you, we pray for you and we want the best for you,” said Forsythe, in a message to her students. “I don’t care if it’s now or in two years, we will still be here for you.”

