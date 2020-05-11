Team of 32 contact tracers at Benton-Franklin Health District working to track spread of coronavirus

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Contact tracing.

You’ve probably heard the phrase dozens of times by now.

Governor Inslee has been pushing for 1,500 contact tracers across Washington state to be trained by mid-May. Nationwide, public health experts are pushing for 15 contact tracers per 100,000 Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health unveiled a free course on the online platform Coursera teaching the basics of contact tracing.

For local health districts though, this isn’t a new concept.

“Contact tracing is not new to us,” said Kathleen Clary-Cooke of the Benton-Franklin Health District. “It’s something that happens all year-long depending on the disease or the outbreak.”

The Benton-Franklin Health District has been conducting contact tracing for COVID-19 since the first case was reported in Tri-Cities. They’ve increased the size of their team to 24 staff members and eight volunteers who are working seven days a week.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, BFHD contacts the person and figures out when their symptoms started and who they may have come into contact with during their contagious period. Those people will be contacted and asked to stay home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

“Without contact tracing we would not have been able to identify outbreaks at the food processing plant or some of the long term care facilities,” said Clary-Cooke. “This is how we were able to identify those outbreaks early on and actually prevent a lot more illnesses.”

Clary-Cooke they currently don’t have the funding to hire any more contact tracers, but they are still accepting volunteers with a medical background.

