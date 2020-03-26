Tech company to donate security cameras to small businesses in Washington

SEATTLE — Starting Thursday, Seattle-based tech company Wyze is offering free security cameras for small businesses in Washington state.

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees that make less than or equal to $5 million annual revenue can apply to get a free WiFi camera, and likely will receive one, while supplies last.

“[Small business owners] are worried about what’s going to happen at their business when their working at home and their trying to keep an eye on things. We fortunately have a great solution for them to do that and we just want to help out any way we can. This is our small way of trying to help out as we all fight the virus,” said Wyze co-founder Dave Crosby.

The cameras shoot in 1080p and have a variety of features. Click here to apply.

