Teen arrested for killing, torturing of birds at Walla Walla aviary

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly killing, torturing and stealing multiple birds at the Pioneer Park Aviary in Walla Walla.

Police said the birds were killed in two separate break-ins, one on the night of May 14 and another on the night of May 31.

It appears as though the teen climbed a chain-link fence that surrounds the aviary and cut a net meant to keep birds in and people out.

In early June, police said they received credible information from a witness after a citizen offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

On the night of May 14, several birds were killed, one was injured and several were stolen:

A blue peacock was severely injured with cuts to hi shead and neck. His tail feathers were pulled out. He survived but isnow blind in one eye and spends most of the day hiding in a large tuft of grass, not moving. He has not recovered.

A white peacock was killed and found in the pond.

A blue peahen was killed and found in the pond.

A white crested Kalij peasant was killed and found in the pond.

Three coturnix quail were stolen.

One valley quail was stolen.

One black Swedish duckling was stolen.

On the night of May 29, a number of other birds were killed and one was stolen:

A blue peahen that had been nesting on a clutch of five eggs was killed.

A wood duck hen was killed.

A paradise shelduck was killed.

A female swan was injured and could not, or would not, move her head from her body. She did not eat for three days. She now appears recovered.

The teen is facing nine counts of felony animal cruelty, four counts of criminal trespassing and four counts of malicious mischief.

