Teen caught speeding at 126 mph in Kennewick arrested

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A 17-year-old was arrested Monday night after speeding and crashing his car in Kennewick.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, around 10 p.m. an officer spotted a driver speeding along Canal Drive near North Vancouver Street.

The officer’s radar indicated the driver was going 126 mph.

When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver sped off ‘out of sight.’

Later on, however, the car was spotted abandoned and damaged after apparently hitting a curb.

KPD determined the driver was a 17-year-old. He was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center for attempting to elude police.