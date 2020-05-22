Teen charged with vehicular homicide for crash that ended in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — A teenage boy has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that ended in the Spokane River and killed his 16-year-old passenger.

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile detention on Wednesday, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

The crashed happened late in the evening on May 4. Police said the suspect was driving on E. South Riverton and hit a parked car, which then caused his car to go into the river.

Several bystanders helped pull the suspect from the crash. Unfortunately, due to the conditions of the river, first responders could not find the passenger.

Maina Mugo’s body was pulled from the river the day after the crash. The Medical Examiner determined Mugo died by drowning.

The suspect was hospitalized for injuries, but has since been released and taken into custody.

