Teen crashes through fence in Finley and ditches car, allowing cows to escape

David Mann by David Mann

Benton County Sheriff's Office

FINLEY, Wash. — Deputies say a teen driver crashed through a fence in Finley and ditched her car last night, allowing several cows to escape their enclosure.

A couple deputies said they came across “numerous cows” walking on Perkins Road near Dague Road, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Though roaming cows are not uncommon in rural Benton County, deputies said these particular cows didn’t escape on their own.

Further investigation led the deputies to find an unoccupied Ford Mustang that had taken out part of a pasture fence.

The driver was later identified as 19-year-old Dacia Roberts. She was arrested on suspicion of minor in possession or consumption of alcohol, negligent driving and hit and run.

The owner of the cows put them back in the pasture for the night and made temporary repairs to the fence.

