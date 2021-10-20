Teen missing out of Yakima is considered endangered by YPD

by Dylan Carter

Images provided by the Yakima Police Department, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 18-year-old named Lyssabelle Ballinger has been deemed missing/endangered out of Yakima after nearly a week since her disappearance.

According to a social media post by the Yakima Police Department, Ballinger was last seen sometime on October 13, 2021. She is listed at 5-foot-3, 130 lbs by local authorities. She is identifiable by her black hair and brown eyes. Please see the photos above to get a better sense of what she looks like.

RELATED: Marble angel stolen from late mother’s gravestone in Toppenish; family pleads for help

Have you seen Lyssabelle? Maybe you have any information that could contribute to the YPD investigation? You are urged to contact 9-1-1 immediately to assist Yakima police detectives with their investigation.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Two Yakima residents, including teenager, arrested in Grant County with suspected narcotics

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.