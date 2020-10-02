Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Yakima charged as an adult

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The case of a 17-year-old boy accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend at a party earlier this month has been remanded to Yakima County Superior Court, where he will be charged as an adult.

Court documents show the 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter based on witnesses’ statements and their identification of him in surveillance videos.

Witnesses told police the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Charles Taylor was accidental and that the 17-year-old suspect had been playing with a shotgun when it went off and struck Taylor.

Capt. Jay Seely said the two teens knew each other and both had gang ties. He said the 17-year-old has had 46 contacts with police and at least one felony conviction, which prohibits him from having a firearm.

On the night of Sept. 14, a man picked up Taylor and another juvenile about 7 p.m. and took them to his home on Willow Street, between North Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Avenue, according to court documents.

The man reportedly told police that Taylor called someone and invited them to the home; soon after, the 17-year-old suspect arrived with another friend in tow.

He went on to tell officers the 17-year-old had been, “messing around and pointing the shotgun at everyone,” according to court documents. The man said he told the teen to stop and that the 17-year-old had replied, “he knew what he was doing.”

Another witness told police he was at the house with five others and saw a teenager wearing a black beanie playing with a gun, sitting in a nearby lounge chair; the witness was looking at his phone when he heard a loud bang, according to court documents.

“The room filled with smoke and his ears were ringing,” court documents said.

The man was reportedly in the bathroom when he heard the shotgun go off, came into the living room to find Taylor had been shot and heard the 17-year-old say, “I shot him on accident,” according to court documents.

He reportedly told the 17-year-old to put the shotgun away, while everyone worked to carry Taylor to the man’s car to get him help. Inside the car, the 17-year-old told the man he put the shotgun in the attic, court documents said.

Police received a call from a neighbor about 8:52 p.m., saying they’d heard a gunshot somewhere around their home on North Sixth Avenue, between Fruitvale Boulevard and Willow Street. By the time officers arrived, the group had already left to take Taylor to the hospital.

Investigators later reviewed surveillance video from nearby homes, which showed, “what sounds like a gunshot … followed by excited voices and a male saying something like ‘Get in the car.’ A reflection of brake lights can be seen followed by the sound of tires spinning out in the dirt and gravel alley.”

One witness told police that on the way to the hospital, the group saw an ambulance parked outside of a nursing home — Good Samaritan Health Care Center at 702 N. 16th Ave. — and stopped to get help.

Surveillance video from the nursing home later showed that a silver Pontiac pulled into the parking lot about 8:52 p.m.; a man ran up to the door to call for help, while two others grabbed Taylor and carried him out of the car.

Witnesses reportedly told police when no one came out to help them, they got in the car and headed to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.

Police soon received another call, saying that someone had attempted to drop off a gunshot victim at the nursing home, but by the time officers arrived, no one was there.

According to court documents, witnesses said they arrived at the hospital, helped Taylor into a wheelchair, handed him off to hospital staff and left. Police said this was later confirmed by hospital surveillance video.

Officers responded to the hospital, where they found a 14-year-old gunshot victim — later identified as Taylor — had been dropped off. Taylor was later pronounced dead.

Hours later, additional officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting on North Sixth Avenue, between Fruitvale Boulevard and Willow Street — the same location where a neighbor had earlier called in the gunshot.

Several bullet casings were found in the area, which shares an alley with the home where police later found the fatal shooting had occurred, court documents said.

Investigators found the silver Pontiac was associated with an address on Willow Street, between North Sixth Avenue and North Ninth Avenue, and obtained a search warrant for the home.

Inside, police reportedly found evidence indicating Taylor had been sitting on a couch when he was shot and that the shooter had been sitting in a lounge chair across the room, court documents said.

Court documents show investigators also found a black beanie hat near the lounge chair, a spent shotgun shell in the bathroom and a shotgun hidden in the attic, which could be accessed through the bathroom.

Police said multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old boy as the one who’d been sitting in the lounge chair with the shotgun when it went off and struck Taylor.

Seely said the 17-year-old was arrested without incident and booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center. He initially appeared in juvenile court on suspicion of manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Since then, his case has been remanded to Yakima County Superior Court, where he will be charged as an adult.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.