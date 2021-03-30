Teenage boy killed in shooting at Village Apartments in Spokane Valley

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Courtesy: KXLY

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting at Village Apartments late Monday night.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a resident reported multiple gunshots around 11:00 p.m. The teenager was found hurt and died at the scene from the injuries.

CORRECTION: We’re at Village Apartments in Spokane Valley. https://t.co/Bp0qYqPbw8 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 30, 2021

Police are looking for people who were involved in the shooting, but they believe the shooting is not random.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Major Crimes is investigating.

