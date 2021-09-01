Teenage girl has been missing from Yakima for 3 weeks

Have you seen 16-year-old Patricia De La Luz?

by Dylan Carter

Image provided by the Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — A teenage girl has been missing out of Yakima for more than three weeks, local police officers announced on Tuesday evening.

According to social media posts from the Yakima Police Department, the name of this missing 16-year-old is Patricia De La Luz. Authorities describe her as being approximately 4-foot-11. They added that she weighs about 100 lbs.

Police noted that Patricia has dark brown hair with blonde ends. She also has brown eyes.

If you have any information that may contribute to the YPD search for this young woman, you’re urged to contact Detective Mario Vela at 509-576-6535.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

