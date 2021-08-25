Teenager injured in car accident on US-97 north of Wapato

by Dylan Carter

WAPATO, Wash. — An 18-year-old was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning after an unlicensed driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into another vehicle on State Route 97, just north of Wapato.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Police (WSP), the accident was reported around 5:49 a.m. on August 25, 2021. Authorities say that a 62-year-old Wapato man in a 2003 Ford Explorer was headed westbound on Jones Rd at US-97 at the same time as a 2018 Toyota Tundra with three occupants.

An investigation by WSP Troopers deducted that the driver of the Ford Explorer turned onto the highway despite not having the right of way.

WSP Troopers say the driver struck the Toyota, which was driven by a 38-year-old Wapato man with an 18-year-old male and another passenger, 62, in the vehicle.

Once Troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver of the Explorer was operating the vehicle without a license and that he was uninsured. Meanwhile, the young man was transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries. No further details regarding his condition have been revealed at this time.

However, a WSP investigation confirmed that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in this crash.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are announced.

