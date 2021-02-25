Teens crash stolen car into Yakima school bus after gang-related shooting

This is one of four gang-related shootings involving juveniles in the past week

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a gang-related shooting Wednesday afternoon outside a Yakima elementary school.

Four teens have been taken in for questioning about the incident. Police said the teens led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended with the suspects crashing into a school bus.

Just hours later, a 19-year-old was shot in what police said was a gang-related shooting near Kiwanis Park.

Police said this incident is the one of four suspected gang-related shootings in Yakima in less than a week. It’s unclear at this point if any of the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or by calling 911. Tips can be also be reported anonymously to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website, or through the “P3 Tips” app that can be downloaded for free here.

Teen shot Wednesday outside Yakima elementary school

Police were called about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday to the area of North Sixth and Fairbanks avenues, near Garfield Elementary School, to reports of a shooting outside the school.

“Everything that we have indicates it’s not related to the school; it just happened at this location,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said.

Murray said officers confirmed while teachers were inside the school when the shooting took place, there were no students inside.

Police said a 16-year-old boy had been shot at least once during a confrontation on Fairbanks Avenue, just outside the fence surrounding the school’s property.

After being shot, police said the teen ran onto the lawn in front of the school and someone inside the building called 911.

“He has what we believe are non-life-threatening injuries at this time,” Murray said. “Obviously, critical condition because he suffered a gunshot wound, possibly two.”

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while police said the suspects took off in a car and fled from the scene.

High-speed chase in stolen car ends in collision with school bus

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely said the car the suspects left the area in had been stolen the previous day near South 13th Avenue and West King Street.

Officers were able to locate the stolen car a few hours after the shooting. Seely said the suspects initially pulled the car over, but took off again and led police on a high-speed chase.

Police said the chase ended near the former Astria Regional Medical Center, when the suspects’ car clipped the front of a school bus, flipped and rolled into a parked car, ending up near South 7th Avenue and West Walnut Street.

Seely said there were no passengers on the school bus and the woman driving the bus suffered minor injuries.

Inside the stolen car were four teens — three boys and a girl — who were taken into police custody. Seely said one of the teenage boys had a firearm with him, though it’s unclear if it is the same one used in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Murray said investigators received information that leads them to believe the shooting was gang-related.

19-year-old shot Wednesday near Kiwanis Park

Just hours after the four teens were taken into custody in connection with the earlier shooting Wednesday, police responded to another suspected gang-related shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Police said they were called about 4:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired near Kiwanis Park — 1501 E. Maple St. — but were unable to find anything obvious in the area.

Several minutes later, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators confirmed with the man that the shooting had occurred near Kiwanis Park and that he’d been taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

This is just one of four gang-related shootings involving juveniles in the past five days in Yakima. Police said it’s unclear if the shootings Wednesday were related to either of the two shootings on Friday.

16-year-old shot in the leg Friday in Yakima

Police responded about 1:45 p.m. Friday to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where a 16-year-old boy had shown up with a gunshot wound.

The teen told investigators the shooting had taken place near West Nob Hill Boulevard and South Fifth Avenue. Police said he told them he was getting into his vehicle and heard someone yell his gang moniker before he was shot.

Police said the 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, received treatment and was released.

Detectives from the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit are reviewing surveillance video gathered from near where the shooting occurred.

17-year-old shot Friday, transported to Seattle for treatment

Just a little over an hour later, officers responded to the hospital a second time for a 17-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He had emergency surgery at Memorial and then was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for additional treatment.

Security video reportedly showed the 17-year-old was dropped off in a silver Mercedes-Benz, which fled the area after letting the teen out of the car. Police said the 17-year-old is a documented Yakima gang member.

Detectives gathered information at the hospital and found out the shooting had happened at a house in the 100 block of North 18th Avenue.

“While serving a search warrant on the residence, YPD detectives located the silver Mercedes-Benz from the security video along with an AR-15 rifle, multiple handguns – some of which were stolen – hundreds of Fentanyl pills, and cash,” police said in a news release.

Police said based on evidence gathered at the scene, the shooting appears to have occurred inside a bedroom.

“Several occupants of the house were interviewed by police and released,” the release said. “The investigation is continuing as detectives obtain more evidence and information about what transpired at the home.”

Police said they do not believe the two shootings on Friday are related and it’s still unclear whether any of the shootings on Wednesday and Friday are related.

However, police believe the same gang involved last fall in the shooting death of 14-year-old Charlie Taylor was also involved in the shooting of the 17-year-old on Friday.

