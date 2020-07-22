Teens step in when suspect attacks King County deputy

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: King County Sheriff's Office

AUBURN, Wash. — A group of young men in Auburn came to the rescue of a King County deputy as she was being attacked.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, on July 18 around 1 a.m., Deputy Elliott was driving her marked patrol car home after her shift when she was flagged down in Auburn for an intoxicated male who had just caused a multiple vehicle collision.

The deputy stopped and checked on all of the occupants of the vehicles involved to make sure no one was injured, and that’s when she learned that the man who caused the accident was trying to leave. After calling out to the man, Deputy Elliott had to jog up to him and grab him, telling him he was being detained. A struggle began and at one point the deputy was able to get the suspect onto the ground and call for help on her radio. We acknowledge no one in this photo is wearing mask, but please read on and you'll see why. It's an incredible story…. Posted by King County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 However, the suspect wrapped his arms around Deputy Elliott’s neck, put her in a headlock and began squeezing. About this time, Deputy Elliott heard several voices yelling “get off of her.” The group of young men ended up jumping on the suspect and struggling with him as the deputy was able to get free, holding the suspect’s shoulders and legs to the ground to allow her to handcuff him. Deputy Elliott received some scrapes and bruising but was not seriously injured. The suspect was arrested for felony assault of an officer and DUI. He had several prior warrants as well.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments