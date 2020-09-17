Teens unharmed after terrifying crash near Prosser that impaled windshield

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens are lucky to be alive after crashing through multiple fences, sending two large posts through their windshield near Prosser Thursday morning.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said two teenage females were in a minivan heading to work on Coats Road near the Case Road when the crash happened about 7:15 a.m.

Sgt. Jason Erickson tells KAPP-KVEW the driver started to pull over after one of the teens got a leg cramp. It appears the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and struck a guard rail, a wooden fence and two chain-link fences.

A large wooden post and a metal fence post impaled the windshield on both the driver and passenger side of the minivan. The teens were shaken up but thankfully unharmed, said Erickson.

“The two passengers were lucky they didn’t get impaled,” said Erickson, who later added that “somebody could’ve died, that’s for sure.”