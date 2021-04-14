Temperatures on the rise with 80’s possible! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Waking up to lighter wind around the area, but it will become a bit breezy this afternoon. Wind gusts today will be between 20 to 30 MPH with patchy blowing dust in spots. Sunshine is back this Wednesday with a nice warm-up into the upper 60’s.

We could see a little more wind both Thursday and Friday afternoon with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. But, each and everyday getting warmer! Look for low 70’s Thursday and mid 70’s Friday.

We will see our first 80 degree day this upcoming weekend! Our warmest day will be on Sunday with highs climbing into the low 80’s. More quiet and above average temperatures early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.