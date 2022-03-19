Ten months after fire, Prosser city admin closer to new facility

by Madeleine Hagen

PROSSER, Wash. — It was Saturday, May 8th when a fire ravaged a stretch of buildings in downtown Prosser.

“Quite a shock to get a call that there was a fire downtown,” City Administrator Tom Glover said.

While a majority of the damage was isolated to the Prosser Lockers, occupants of the attached buildings like city hall and the Prosser Police Department had to vacate.

“Staff was terrific we had the doors open that Monday morning – it was the community center, but they were taking bill payments, and police were out there doing patrol – doing the thing they do everyday,” Tom recalled.

Glover said just when they thought they’d been through it all with the pandemic.

“We moved twice in one year,” Tom laughed.

Ten months later they’re at the former Benton County Planning Annex off of Dudley Street.

“We were able to make that transition without missing a beat. I’m really proud of them for setting aside their anxiety jumping in and we together figured it out,” Tom said about his colleagues.

In the meantime, abatement procedures have been taking place at the vacant building while Prosser Lockers had to be torn down.

In the beginning of March, Cook’s Ace Hardware announced on Facebook that they were finally reopening.

“It’s nice to see the lights on there, there’s activity, people going in and out of the store and we’re very happy for that owner,” Glover said.

He isn’t sure what will become of the former city hall and police department buildings.

Prosser does have it’s eyes on property off of Wine Country Road near the bridge and river, to build a facility that would house the police department and city hall employees.

The letter of intent to purchase the property has been created, but the mayor hasn’t yet signed it.

According to city council agendas, they’re set to discuss the letter at the next meeting, March 22nd.

Glover said he’d love to see somebody bring life back to the buildings.

“If city isn’t going to rebuild there on that site it would be nice to see that back in use and thriving of course.”

