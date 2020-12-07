Tens of millions in California under stay-at-home order as of Sunday night

Richard Vogel People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. With coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order and said if people don't comply the state's hospitals will be overwhelmed with infected patients.

(CNN) — Southern California and San Joaquin Valley residents will be under a stay-at-home order after the intensive care unit capacity in the two regions fell below 15%, triggering a mandate issued by the governor earlier this week that aims to bring down the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

The order went into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT for the some 27 million people in the regions, which includes Los Angeles and San Diego. That follows a proactive order issued by six San Francisco Bay Area jurisdictions on Friday for its almost 6 million residents. It also went into effect Sunday.

Southern California, the most populous of the five regions named by the governor, reported that its ICU availability fell to 12.5% on Saturday. In the San Joaquin region, capacity was 8.6%, according to a government release.

California again had its highest number of new coronavirus cases and Covid-19 hospitalizations for one day on Saturday, reporting more than 25,000 confirmed new infections. More than 10,200 people are hospitalized.

Under the order, business that must close include bars, wineries, personal services like hair salons and barber shops, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks and indoor recreation facilities. Travel is prohibited except as necessary for permitted activities.

Schools that are already open for in-person learning can remain open along with critical infrastructure businesses. Retail business may stay open but at 20% capacity, and restaurants are limited to take out and delivery only.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks and will only be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial three-week period.

The Bay Area order will be in effect until Jan. 4, even though the region’s ICU capacity was at 21.2% capacity Friday, according to a government website.

The Southern California region is made up of five of the most populated counties in California — Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.