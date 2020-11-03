test

Jason Valentine
Governor – Washington State

Jay InsleeLoren Culp
  Jay Inslee * D
  Loren Culp  R
LT. Governor – Washington

Denny HeckMarko LiiasJoshua Freed
  Denny Heck  D
  Marko Liias  D
  Joshua Freed  R
WA Congressional District #4

Dan NewhouseDouglas McKinley
  Dan Newhouse * R
  Douglas McKinley  D
WA Congressional District #5

Cathy McMorris RodgersDave Wilson
  Cathy McMorris Rodgers * R
  Dave Wilson  D
WA Congressional District #8

Kim SchrierJesse Jensen
  Kim Schrier * D
  Jesse Jensen  R
WA Secretary of State

Kim WymanGael Tarleton
  Kim Wyman * R
  Gael Tarleton  D
WA Attorney General

Bob FergusonMatt Larkin
  Bob Ferguson * D
  Matt Larkin  R
WA Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary FranzSue Kuehl Pederson
  Hilary Franz * D
  Sue Kuehl Pederson  R
WA Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris ReykdalMaia Espinoza
  Chris Reykdal * NP
  Maia Espinoza  NP
Benton, Franklin Superior Court, Judge Position 1

Dave PetersenSharon Brown
  Dave Petersen  NP
  Sharon Brown  NP
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 8

Brad KlippertShir Regev
  Brad Klippert * R
  Shir Regev  D
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 8

Matt BoehnkeLarry Stanley
  Matt Boehnke * R
  Larry Stanley  O
WA State Senate – District 9

Mark G. SchoeslerJenn Goulet
  Mark G. Schoesler * R
  Jenn Goulet  D
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 9

Mary DyeBrett Borden
  Mary Dye  R
  Brett Borden  L
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 13

Tom DentEduardo Castaneda-Diaz
  Tom Dent * R
  Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz  D
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 14

Chris CorryTracy Rushing
  Chris Corry * R
  Tracy Rushing  D
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 14

Gina MosbruckerDevin Kuh
  Gina Mosbrucker * R
  Devin Kuh  D
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 15

Bruce ChandlerJack McEntire
  Bruce Chandler * R
  Jack McEntire  D
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 15

Jeremie DufaultAJ Cooper
  Jeremie Dufault * R
  AJ Cooper  D
WA State Senator – District 16

Danielle Garbe ReserPerry Dozier
  Danielle Garbe Reser  D
  Perry Dozier  R
WA State Representative Pos. 1 – District 16

Mark KlickerFrances Chvatal
  Mark Klicker  R
  Frances Chvatal  D
WA State Representative Pos. 2 – District 16

Skyler RudeCarly Coburn
  Skyler Rude * R
  Carly Coburn  D
WA Referendum 90

The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.

  Approved
  Rejected
Benton County Commissioner District 1

Justin RaffaJerome Delvin
  Justin Raffa  D
  Jerome Delvin * R
Benton County Commissioner District 3

Will McKayJames R. Beaver
  Will McKay  R
  James R. Beaver * R
Franklin County Commissioner District 1

Brad PeckKim Lehrman
  Brad Peck * R
  Kim Lehrman  D
Franklin County Commissioner District 2

Rocky MullenAna Ruiz Peralta
  Rocky Mullen  R
  Ana Ruiz Peralta  D
Kittitas County Commissioner District 1

Kristin AshleyCory Wright
  Kristin Ashley  R
  Cory Wright  R
Kittitas County Commissioner District 2

Jerry MartensLaura Osiadecz
  Jerry Martens  R
  Laura Osiadecz * R
Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1

Roger EsparzaJenny Mayberry
  Roger Esparza  R
  Jenny Mayberry  R
Yakima County Commissioner District 1

Amanda McKinneyVicki Baker
  Amanda McKinney  R
  Vicki Baker  R
