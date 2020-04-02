Texas city may fine residents $1,000 if caught without a mask

Associated Press by Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Residents in one Texas city are being required to wear something that covers their nose and mouth when they’re out in public during the coronavirus pandemic — or face a fine of up to $1,000.

Starting Thursday, all people in Laredo over the age of 5 will have to wear some kind of covering, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief, when entering a building open to the public. Residents will also have to cover their mouth and nose when using public transportation, taxis, ride shares or when pumping gas.

The new rule doesn’t apply to people riding in their own vehicles or if they are outside for exercise and following social distancing guidelines.

Laredo’s city council issued the mandate on Tuesday. The South Texas city of more than 261,000 residents along the U.S.-Mexico border is about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.

Residents are being encouraged to use homemade masks and leave medical masks, including N95 masks, for health professionals, said Dr. Hector Gonzalez, director of Laredo’s health department.

There are nearly 4,700 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 70 related deaths, according to state health officials.

Others around the country have also been updating their guidance on whether or not to wear some sort of facial covering.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti told his residents on Wednesday to start wearing homemade masks if performing essential tasks such as food shopping. But Los Angeles residents weren’t expected to face fines if they don’t comply.

In the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as some other countries, people have to wear a face mask in all public places.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Comments

comments