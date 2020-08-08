Texas man dies in fatal Umatilla County motorcycle crash

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

UMATILLA CO., Ore. — A fatal motorcycle crash in Umatilla County lead to the death of 69-year-old Raymond Michael Rone, authorities say.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says a caller came upon the Texas man pinned underneath his motorcycle on Friday around 5:oo p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Rone was operating the motorcycle on Reith Road near Ramos Lane outside of Echo, Oregon.

The 69-year-old from Flower Mound, Texas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments