Texas Roadhouse announces employee tuition refund + hosts Kennewick hiring event

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — What’s better than a hot Texas Roadhouse roll smothered in the signature cinnamon butter? Getting part of your college tuition paid for while you serve them up!

As the United States job market stabilizes from a tumultuous year-and-a-half-long stretch, Texas Roadhouse is giving back to its workforce by announcing a new initiative to reimburse tuition costs for hourly workers.

According to a release issued on Thursday afternoon, the Southwest-themed steakhouse will put $5,250 toward the education of hourly, benefit-eligible workers who maintain at least a C average at an accredited university.

To meet the requirements set forth, a worker must log at least 30 hours at one of the hundreds of Texas Roadhouse locations across the United States.

This announcement was meant to coincide with National Hiring Day on Monday, October 25, 2021. On that day, interested participants can visit the Kennewick location, where they are looking to fill both full-time and part-time roles.

Texas Roadhouse offers competitive wages to its “Roadies” and encourages employees to build their professional repertoire through training and educational opportunities. During the course of 2020, the chain restaurant spent more than $20 million in COVID-19 pay, relief, and bonuses for all of its employees across the United States.

If you are interested in participating in the hiring event, you’ll need to reserve a spot ahead of time by visiting their website here.

