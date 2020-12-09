Text-to-911 service now online in Walla Walla County

Credit: WWPD

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Residents of Walla Walla can now reach 911 emergency services via texting.

The city announced on Tuesday that final testing with area wireless providers was completed and the text-to-911 capability is now operational within Walla Walla County.

Text-to-911 is intended primarily for those who are speech or hearing impaired, for those than can’t speak due to a medical emergency or during crimes such as a home invasion or domestic violence situation where speaking might give away their location.

People should only text 911 when calling is not an option. It may also take slightly longer to dispatch emergency services when texting 911.

It’s also vital to provide location information and the nature of the emergency in the first text message.

Below is a list of steps when texting 911 in an emergency:

enter “911” in the “To” field

The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and the type of help needed.

Push the “Send” button.

Be prepared to answer follow-up questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.

Text in simple words. Do not use abbreviations. Keep all text messages brief and concise.

For further questions, call (509) 527-1959.