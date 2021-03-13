“Thank A Vet” day in Richland helps record number of veterans receive dental care

RICHLAND, Wash. — Lifetime Dental Care helped dozens of veterans receive dental care on Saturday at their fifth annual “Thank A Vet” day.

The facility served around 45 veterans from eight o’clock Saturday morning until noon, providing cleanings, exams, fillings, and extractions.

“It’s really nice, I really appreciate it, it’s been a little while since I’ve had my teeth worked on,” said Lee Phillips.

Phillips, a Tri-City native, spent two years in the Army building bridges, roads, and airstrips. He told KAPP-KVEW he was there for a cleaning, and appreciates Lifetime for hosting the event.

Rich Lanfear, an Army veteran who spent time in Vietnam came to Lifetime Dental Care’s event for the second time.

“Veterans, they’re always getting the perfunctory ‘thank you for your service,’ but this is the only place that I know of that actually does something for veterans,” said Lanfear.

Lifetime Dental Care donated around $20,000 in dentistry work for the event.

