The all-time Washington state record in jeopardy Tuesday! -Kristin

Making a run for all-time record highs again today…and this could be the hottest day yet!

Dallesport saw a high Monday of 118 degrees – tied the Washington state record of 118 degrees set back on August 5th of 1961 (Ice Harbor Dam).

Heating up quickly today with 108 at noon and then up to 118 by this afternoon.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through the holiday weekend (until 8PM Sunday).

After today, we will see a slight drop in temperatures. But, we will stay 15 to 20 degrees above average Thursday into the holiday weekend between 103 to 106 degrees.