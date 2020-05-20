The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard found on a California beach

(CNN) — The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard was found on a California beach early Wednesday morning, three days after he went missing during a swim.

A passerby spotted a body that had washed ashore on Venice Beach, and notified police.

“The decedent was identified as Shad Gaspard,” police said. His family members have been notified.

Gaspard, 39, went missing Sunday after he had been swimming in the newly reopened Marina Del Rey with his 10-year-old son, police said.

Los Angeles County reopened its beaches last week for physical activities, which includes walking, running and swimming. The beach had been closed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the department said.

The boy was rescued.

The US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department all looked for the swimmer, said Trina Schrader, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department. The search was suspended Tuesday afternoon.

Gaspard is best known for being a member of the wrestling team Cryme Tyme with fellow WWE star JTG, which debuted in 2006.

After leaving WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career and has appeared in the films “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.”

CNN has requested comment from representatives for the Gaspard family.

