The Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties launch live virtual show

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With many businesses closed over the last three months, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties have adapted to the pandemic by making videos for kids to engage with at home. Now they are stepping it up with a live show.

They launched the “Virtual Club LIVE! The Show” which runs on Facebook Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m.

Live guests are featured each day and audience members are able to interact with the hosts in real-time through the Facebook chat.

They are also continuing to post pre-produced videos each weekday on their YouTube channel. The videos walk kids through a variety of DIY projects, activities and challenges like workout routines, photography tips, art, science and music education, and even breakdancing tutorials.

All videos are free and available to anyone, anywhere.

