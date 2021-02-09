The Chicken Shack opening new location in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Chicken Shack is expected to open their Kennewick location in March.

It will be located at 3320 W Kennewick Ave., where Barley’s BrewHub was recently located.

The Chicken Shack has two locations in the Tri-Cities area, one in West Richland and one in Pasco.

The restaurant is known for providing a family friendly atmosphere while serving fresh, never frozen chicken.

“Our main focus is family, and kids getting together and having an old-fashioned meal,” said Renee Fulfer, General Manager of The Chicken Shack.

Fulfer told KAPP-KVEW the Kennewick location will have around 20 beer taps, and will serve wine as well.

The Chicken Shack also serves hamburgers, salads, and wraps.

The Chicken Shack’s first location in the area opened in West Richland in 2016.

