THE DALLES, Ore. — According to a news release by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), The Dalles Bridge will close on Thursday nights until early on Monday mornings starting in early September.

ODOT officials say the closure will take effect starting the first weekend after Labor Day 2021 (September 6). The Dalles Bridge will close at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. on Mondays. This shift will be implemented through Memorial Day 2022 (May 30).

Transportation officials are required to close the bridge for full weekends at a time to work on a bridge deck replacement project. This project is meant to make the bridge safer and smoother for travelers going between Oregon and Washington over the Columbia River.

With this closure in effect, the Biggs Junction bridge in Sherman County will be the main route across the river during weekend closures.

This decision was made over several months with a plethora of options put on the table. Community stakeholders, emergency service providers, and law enforcement weighed in on the process, deciding that weekend closures would be the least impactful for bridge users.

ODOT is working with the Corps of Engineers to ensure that emergency vehicles can cross the dam at The Dalles when the bridge is shut down.

For more information on the closures and planned improvements for The Dalles Bridge, click here.

