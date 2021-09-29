The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Tri-Cities in January

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Harlem Globetrotters

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For one night in January, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are visiting the Tri-Cities as part of their 200-city tour across the United States of America.

According to a release from the Harlem Globetrotters, the newly-imagined ‘Spread Game Tour’ kicks off on December 26 with ankle-breaking crossovers, high-flying dunks, and unimaginable long-ball shooting from the players who epitomize streetball and swagger.

On January 23, the Harlem Globetrotters will take over the Toyota Center on Grandridge Blvd for basketball fans of the Inland Northwest. You can sign up for pre-sale tickets by becoming a Preferred Customer at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

RELATED: Help us fight hunger on Food Drive Day at Central WA State Fair

A staple of the sport, the Harlem Globetrotters organization is a traveling basketball team that combines artful athleticism with unfathomable skill. They are committed to using their talent to spread joy and entertainment not only across the country but the globe. They have been doing so for more than 95 years and continue to evolve.

Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters have showcased their skills in 124 countries and territories across six of the seven continents.

For this upcoming tour, fans can get involved more so than ever before with what the Globetrotters describe as ‘unprecedented access’ to the court and players. That includes celebrity court passes, meet-and-greets with the players, and a #SquadZone where fans have an opportunity to feel involved with the show itself.

Visit the Harlem Globetrotters’ website for more information on upcoming events.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: TobyMac tour hits Toyota Center in February 2022

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.