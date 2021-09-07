The heat continues this week, with hot and hazy conditions for the afternoon/evening hours. -Briana

An Air Quality Alert in place for the Yakima Valley until Tuesday at 12pm.

by Briana Bermensolo

The heat is on! After a mild start to the morning, the most recent heat-wave continues. Temperatures will not be as hot as the triple digit heat we experienced earlier this summer. Highs will be running 5-10 degrees above normal through Thursday afternoon, with temps. expecting to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A low pressure system will bring the chance for rain tonight over the Cascades. Some rain may make it over the mountains and bring a few much needed showers to Central and Northern Washington. An Air Quality Alert is in place for your Tuesday until noon for the Yakima Valley. Cooler air moves in for the weekend ahead.

Air Quality Alert… Yakima County until Noon Tuesday

Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ

Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality

