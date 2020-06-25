The heat continues Thursday, back into the 90’s -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Winds are calming down out the door this morning with comfortable temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s. With plenty of sunshine throughout the day, it will be another hot afternoon. Look for highs in the low 90’s.

Friday, we could see afternoon highs climb into the triple digits with more sunshine! Looking ahead to changes for the weekend. Winds will pick-up again late Friday into Saturday. Saturday will feature a bit more sunshine, but slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Rain chances will be going up up on Sunday. It will be a mainly dry start to the day with light rain showers developing by afternon and evening. And a much cooler day in the low to mid 70’s.