The heat is on later this week, with an Excessive Heat Watch starting Wednesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening!

A pleasant day today with light winds and highs in the 80’s. Tomorrow will be similar conditions-wise, but highs will increase to the mid to lower 90’s. By Wednesday afternoon, we’ll start an Excessive Heat Watch through Sunday evening, with highs between 103 and 108 expected during that time.

Haze looks to have re-entered may of our areas, and should continue through the weekend though our Air Quality is still mostly good with some moderate patches near Hermiston and Dayton.

Make preparations for the upcoming heat wave. Cooler temps in the mid to lower 90’s are expected next week.

Stay cool!

Jason

